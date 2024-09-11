Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACLX. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Arcellx from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcellx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Arcellx Stock Performance

Arcellx stock opened at $74.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.03 and a beta of 0.23. Arcellx has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $76.72.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 37.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcellx will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $239,538.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,645.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $691,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,335.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,421 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $239,538.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,005 shares of company stock worth $7,073,772. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arcellx by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after buying an additional 126,002 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the fourth quarter worth $843,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Arcellx during the fourth quarter worth $3,330,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Arcellx by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 335,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,603,000 after purchasing an additional 94,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Featured Stories

