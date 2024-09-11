Archer Aviation’s (ACHR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 203.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.33. Archer Aviation has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.10.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Archer Aviation will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 2,982,089 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at $200,112,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 228,487 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 23.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 254,460 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth about $5,782,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 136.1% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 907,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 523,024 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 44.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 625,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 192,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

