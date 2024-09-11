Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) PT Raised to $64.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $59.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $80.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,313 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $1,942,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

