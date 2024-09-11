argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Purchased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in argenx were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 51.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in argenx by 16.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARGX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $546.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of argenx from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of argenx from $543.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of argenx from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.74.

ARGX stock opened at $535.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.52 and a beta of 0.62. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $554.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $499.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.26.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. The company had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.66 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

