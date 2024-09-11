Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 10,326 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 81,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 97,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,319,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,371,000 after purchasing an additional 500,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGNC. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $49,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,574.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.47. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

