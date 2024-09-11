Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 627 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,700,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in FMC by 62.8% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 193,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 74,529 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 235,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,815,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 396.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 56,128 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

FMC Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.85. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

