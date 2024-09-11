Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,781 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Range Resources by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,633,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $985,855,000 after buying an additional 5,759,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,490,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $843,213,000 after purchasing an additional 959,011 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,531,086 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $224,912,000 after purchasing an additional 133,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $180,568,000 after purchasing an additional 90,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,106,518 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,095 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RRC opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on RRC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.74.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

