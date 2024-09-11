Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.1 %

GPK stock opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $30.66.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,555,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

