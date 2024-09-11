Arizona State Retirement System Buys 218 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,810,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,247,000 after acquiring an additional 149,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,112,000 after acquiring an additional 157,206 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,187,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,714,000 after acquiring an additional 35,599 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,832,000 after acquiring an additional 17,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 375,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,717,000 after buying an additional 23,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $454,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

NYSE:FCN opened at $219.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.75 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $949.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.67 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.