Arizona State Retirement System Buys 704 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.9% during the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 630,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29,484 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 127,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 66,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 24.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. BNP Paribas lowered Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

Gentex Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.71.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Gentex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $572.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Gentex acquired 3,152,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,762,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,463,808 shares in the company, valued at $32,319,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.