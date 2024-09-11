Arizona State Retirement System Buys 749 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 7,650.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $245,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,650 shares of company stock worth $706,098 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.73. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $36.36 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WBS

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.