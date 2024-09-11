Arizona State Retirement System Buys 8,330 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Samsara were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Samsara by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Samsara by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Samsara by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $357,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 465,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,608,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $357,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,608,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $726,675.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,010,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,775,420.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,696,196 shares of company stock valued at $61,507,738. 60.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of -94.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

