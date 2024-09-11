Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 56.2% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 42,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Voya Financial stock opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.85.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. Voya Financial’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.45.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

