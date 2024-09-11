Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Crane by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,348,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,216,000 after buying an additional 685,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,659,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,205,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Crane by 313.3% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 145,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 110,247 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 727,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,354,000 after purchasing an additional 83,938 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR stock opened at $144.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12 month low of $82.57 and a 12 month high of $162.34.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Crane’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CR. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

