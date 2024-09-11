Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.07 Million Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 456.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of WEX by 233.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX opened at $193.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.21. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.95 and a fifty-two week high of $244.04.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.09. WEX had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $673.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $204,166.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,524.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,477 shares of company stock valued at $993,307. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.58.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

