Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.07 Million Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 456.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of WEX by 233.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WEX Trading Up 0.3 %
WEX opened at $193.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.21. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.95 and a fifty-two week high of $244.04.
Insider Buying and Selling at WEX
In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $204,166.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,524.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,477 shares of company stock valued at $993,307. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.58.
WEX Profile
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WEX
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.