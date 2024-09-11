Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 978.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 559,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,646,000 after purchasing an additional 507,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $72,436,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth $39,093,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,043,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 310,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,617,000 after purchasing an additional 105,824 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIT shares. Raymond James started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,221.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,221.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $986,659.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,927 shares of company stock worth $2,439,116 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $197.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.59 and a 12-month high of $223.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.51%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

