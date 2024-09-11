Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 18.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,290 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after acquiring an additional 790,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CELH. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Celsius Stock Down 2.7 %

Celsius stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

