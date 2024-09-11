Arizona State Retirement System Has $2 Million Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,351,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,675,000 after acquiring an additional 154,403 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Alcoa by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 997,912 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $593,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $865,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $706,000.

Alcoa Trading Down 2.8 %

AA opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.42. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

