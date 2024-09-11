Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 35,175,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $668,694,000 after purchasing an additional 103,238 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 67.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,095 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 769.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,166,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456,581 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,686,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,883,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,813,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $21.71.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. NOV’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.58.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

