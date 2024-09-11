Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DINO opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $44.09 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

DINO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

