Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,501 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 41.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in GameStop by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 115.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,315.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,315.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,183 shares of company stock valued at $81,001 in the last three months. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GME has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

GameStop Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE GME opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.35 and a beta of -0.17. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

