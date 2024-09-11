Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 405 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Autoliv by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Autoliv by 18.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in Autoliv by 2.7% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.79.

ALV stock opened at $94.04 on Wednesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.37 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.05 and a 200 day moving average of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

