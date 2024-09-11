Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 734 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.21, for a total value of $220,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,660,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,020,374.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,056,519.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.21, for a total transaction of $220,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,660,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,231 shares of company stock valued at $19,488,988 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ MORN opened at $307.89 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.45 and a 52-week high of $330.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.46 and a 200-day moving average of $302.23.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

