Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSD. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 517.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 555,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,911,000 after buying an additional 465,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $920,662,000 after buying an additional 278,283 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 250.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 325,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,433,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maren Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,493,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE SSD opened at $172.70 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.93 and a 1-year high of $218.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total transaction of $175,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,114.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total transaction of $175,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,114.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Olosky sold 6,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.41, for a total value of $1,287,694.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,866.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,027 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

