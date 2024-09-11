Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,185 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 121.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Capital One Financial raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Matador Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

MTDR opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $48.83 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.40.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $97,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian J. Willey acquired 1,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan A. Erman acquired 1,750 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $97,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,750 shares of company stock worth $516,895. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.