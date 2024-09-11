Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 31.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 4.3% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 5.3% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Trading Down 0.1 %

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Shares of DCI opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DCI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCI

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.