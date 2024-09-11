Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,982 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,879 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.98.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

