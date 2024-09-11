Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,377 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.