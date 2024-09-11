Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

NYSE:ARW opened at $125.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.00. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $136.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.62. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARW shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.