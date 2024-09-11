Artilium (LON:ARTA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.80

Artilium plc (LON:ARTA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 22.80 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 22.80 ($0.30). Artilium shares last traded at GBX 22.80 ($0.30), with a volume of 68,300 shares changing hands.

Artilium Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.80.

Artilium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artilium plc operates in the business to business communications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides software solutions, such as disparate fixed, mobile, and IP networks to enable the deployment of converged services and applications. It operates through three segments: Artilium, United Telecom, and Comsys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.