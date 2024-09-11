Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Director Buys C$52,390.00 in Stock

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) Director Mazhar H. (Mike) Shaikh bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,390.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Performance

Shares of AX.UN opened at C$7.58 on Wednesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1 year low of C$5.51 and a 1 year high of C$7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$792.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

