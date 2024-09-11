ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target Cut to $88.00

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Get ASGN alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASGN

ASGN Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $91.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day moving average is $95.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $76.70 and a fifty-two week high of $106.42.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 14.30%. ASGN’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ASGN

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 548,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 1,851.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in ASGN by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASGN during the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ASGN during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASGN

(Get Free Report)

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.