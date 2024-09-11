Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 16,320 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,320 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,889,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,194,000 after purchasing an additional 396,558 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,009.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 377,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 249,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.79. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

