Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,036 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $13,468,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,021,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $102.27 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

