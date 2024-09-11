Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 3,743 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

