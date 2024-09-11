Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 4,281 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.30. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

