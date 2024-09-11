Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 746 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SHV opened at $110.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.30. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

