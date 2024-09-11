Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.78. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $71.11.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

