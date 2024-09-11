Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,276 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,726 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $117.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $121.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.