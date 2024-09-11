Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 219 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTM. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $229,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTM opened at $66.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.12 and a 200 day moving average of $65.01.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

