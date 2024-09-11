Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Morton Community Bank raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Shares of KMB opened at $146.25 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $149.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

