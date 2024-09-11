Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

