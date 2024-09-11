Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,566,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,013,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $701,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $116.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.58.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

