Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,761 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DYFI opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.1417 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This is a boost from IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (DYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests broadly across various sectors of the fixed income markets around the world. Investment could include debt securities of various maturities and credit quality.

