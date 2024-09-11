Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,739 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USHY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,257,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,856 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 166.8% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 17,569,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983,971 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22,803.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,689,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620,508 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,011,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,618,000 after acquiring an additional 301,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 1,566,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,817,000 after purchasing an additional 221,458 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

USHY stock opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average of $36.43.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.