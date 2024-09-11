Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 92.5% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

