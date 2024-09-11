Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,784,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,452,814,000 after buying an additional 156,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $2,086,085,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,216,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,860,000 after purchasing an additional 39,243 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,659,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,114,000 after purchasing an additional 77,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,017,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $119.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.82. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.97, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). The company had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.99%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

