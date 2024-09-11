Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $238.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.24 and a 200-day moving average of $216.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $242.89. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.