Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $758,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,710,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 149,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 37,204 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 81,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 29,746 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $102.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

