Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. DDFG Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $839,000. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Morton Community Bank grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 33,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $126.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.90 and its 200 day moving average is $102.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $128.22. The firm has a market cap of $197.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.05.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

